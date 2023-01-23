In a climate of strong social discontent with inflation and pension reform, today the “boulangers”, who represent an institution in France, are protesting in Paris. The bakers denounce the high energy costs and insufficient aid from the state, which threaten the survival of their businesses. “Despite the shock absorber and some help from the government, our bills will be multiplied by 2, 3, 4 or even 5, endangering many of our businesses until closure. We cannot accept it,” said Frederic Roy, one of the founders of the “Collectif pour la survie des boulangers et de l’artisanat” (Collective for the survival of bakers and crafts) created in May 2022 by the Nice baker three colleagues.

Today’s mobilization was called on the Collective’s Facebook page to ask the government to set up a “tariff shield for all”, regretting that the planned increase in the cost of energy will kill us. Our future is at stake.” In addition to the increase in electricity bills, bakers are also having to deal with the rise in prices “for all raw materials”, wheat in primis, as a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

On its Facebook page, the Collective evaluates the aid implemented by the French executive as “insufficient”. The bakers have involved other artisans, including restaurateurs, who are also affected by the inflation of raw materials and electricity. The procession will leave at 14.00 from the square of the Nation to reach the park of Bercy, headquarters of the Ministry of the Economy, but in addition to the Parisian demonstration, other protests have been called in Saint Omer (Pas de Calais) and in Pe’rigueux (Dordogne). Initiatives which, however, are not unanimous in the same category of bakers.

«These collectives are asking for the tariff shield, but it is not possible as Olivia Gregoire and Bruno Le Maire explained to us. One should demonstrate when one is not listened to, but we are currently negotiating» said Dominique Anract, president of the National Confederation of French Bakers and Pastry Chefs (Cnbpf). The procession will be attended by former presidential candidate and former deputy Jean Lassale, founder of the «Resistons!» party.