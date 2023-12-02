Bahar before the match with Crvena zvezda – Napredak | Sports

Red Star coach Barak Bahar spoke before the match with Napredka in Kruševac.

Source: Profimedia

Crvena zvezda said goodbye to Europe in Bern, but that’s why they must not neglect the domestic championship. Already on Sunday in Kruševac (15.00), Barak Bahar’s team expects a tough challenge against Napredek, and he says that “it is not easy to play away from home, especially on pitches that are not in good condition”. Nevertheless, Bahar adds that his team is ready, that he knows very well that the match is important, while he only answered the question of the atmosphere in the team with one word. “Excellent”he said.

“I’m disappointed with the results, but I’m happy with the game and optimistic about the next challenges. We looked good in Bern, as a team, and everyone involved in the game wants the best. But tomorrow we have a completely different game, so it will be change in the team. The focus is entirely on the championship, because we know that is the most important thing for the fans. The players must appreciate themselves and their qualities, and be satisfied with the way they played in Bern. The result didn’t show it, but we looked good on the field. We have to continue like this so that the results will eventually come. In the last round, we beat Vojvodina in an important game, and now it’s up to us to continue our triumphs.”added the Red Star coach.

Bahar adds that he doesn’t want to talk about the transfer window, he adds that it’s not the right time for that because the focus is on the match against Napredek, so he calls on the fans to support the team in a sensitive moment: “I am sure that we will have a lot of support in Kruševac, because the fans are also aware of how important this game is. I am sure that they will come and create a good atmosphere.”he added.