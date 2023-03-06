The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut could represent a turning point in the war in Ukraine.

Source: Profimedia

This city is located about 400 kilometers south of Kiev and is currently surrounded by Russian troops on three sides. It has long since become too dangerous for civilians to live here and every day there is a mass exodus of people fleeing in panic trying to save their lives. The British portal states that on Saturday one woman was killed and two men were seriously injured while fleeing the city. They were allegedly hit by shrapnel from a shell that exploded nearby.

If the Russian army conquers Bahmut, it will be the first major victory in more than half a year. Both sides are suffering heavy losses, and the “Sunday Times” reports that Kiev issued an order that seven Russian soldiers must die for every Ukrainian.

Currently, according to unofficial information, there are about 4,000 inhabitants in the city. The city was “razed to the ground” and is reminiscent of Marijupolj, which suffered this fate at the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The deputy mayor of Bakhmut Oleksandr Marchenko accused the Russian army of turning Bakhmut into Marijupol. The city of Marinika in the Donetsk region suffered a similar fate, and it looks as if an atomic bomb fell on it.

Marijupolj has been in the hands of Russia since the spring of 2022. It is completely cut off from the rest of Ukraine. In the meantime, gruesome stories from that city appeared. Namely, the remaining residents did not have heating, food and water for weeks after the Russian army conquered the city, so people had to manage in various ways. Residents discovered that they were melting snow in order to have drinking water.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(WORLD)