Bahrain is the destination of Pope Francis’ ongoing 39th apostolic journey, with a “little flock” of 80,000 faithful. Bahrain’s original believers were citizens of neighboring countries who came here in the 1930s.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis is currently on a pastoral visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Christians there were originally mainly from neighboring countries, such as Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Jordan and Egypt. Later, as the oil industry boomed in the region, people from Sri Lanka, India, especially the Philippines, and other parts of the world came to work here. Bahrain is a Muslim-majority country, with Christians accounting for about 15% of the population.

Bahrain is one of the few Gulf countries with a local Christian population. In fact, apart from the expatriate Christians who come here for work, there is a local group of believers of about a thousand people who came mainly from neighboring Arab countries in the 1930s and 1950s and later acquired Bahraini citizenship. In the Kingdom of Bahrain, where Islam is the state religion, the legal system is based on Sharia law, which grants Christian groups and adherents of other religions freedom of religious worship.

In fact, Bahrain was the first country in the Gulf to build a Catholic church, the first being the Sacred Heart Church in Manama in 1939 on a piece of land donated by the emir. The second church is located in Awali and was built on land donated to the church by King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in 2013. Today, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia is the largest Catholic church in the region: the project was launched in 2014 when the bishop of Bahrain (Camillo Ballin) was vicar of the northern Arabian Peninsula, and was completed by the tower on 10 December 2021. Card Gley gave the consecration, in the presence of King Hamad.

Diplomatic relations between the Holy See and Bahrain have made significant progress in recent years. The relationship started in 1999, and an important stage was certainly the reception of King Hamad by Pope Francis at the Vatican in May 2014. On that occasion, in addition to inviting the Pope to visit the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad also presented the Pope with a model of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia under construction. During the meeting, the Pope and the King spoke about peace and stability in the Middle East and the positive contribution that the Christian community in Bahrain brings to the country.

Today, Catholics living in Bahrain belong to the Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia. The Apostolic Vicariate was established in 2011, and there are about 65 priests serving there, many of them Franciscan Gabbians. Since 2020, the vacancy left by the death of the Bishop of Bahrain has been entrusted to Bishop Paul Hinder, who was apostolic vicar of the southern Arabian Peninsula.

