Baka Prase about Emma Radujko | Entertainment

Grandma Pig commented on the young singer on YouTube and addressed all the girls

Source: YouTube/Grandma Pig

Bogdan Ilić, better known as Baka Prase, published a video on his YouTube channel in which he commented on the current singer Ema Radujko. In the video, the YouTuber watches Emma Radujko’s music video for the song “Footballer’s Wife” and comments that “too much for a kid to be filmed like that“. “Now people say look at this one… people are changing”.

Baka then commented on the lyrics of the song, i.e. the line that she “needs a career”, after which he addressed Ema directly.



WOMEN, I’M SORRY, BUT MEN SHOULD EARN MORE: Granny Pig commented on Emu Radujko – Batali panjevane, beget children!

“Whatever your career is tomorrow, singer… you won’t take any money. Husband will earn more than you. Don’t jump now feminists, realistically women, you can’t earn like men, Men earn more in 90 percent of cases and that’s normal. It should support the family, enable you to be a mother and build a healthy, beautiful family. That’s why, fight these stupid things, like footballer’s wives, give birth to children“.

Baka later added that Teodori Džehverović “time is passing.”



“Nothing personal. Now all these 30-year-olds are going to be scared. They think, I’m young, I could travel… While you’re having fun, a man who works and tries hard, found the woman of his dreams and has children“. The YouTuber then mentioned his girlfriend Anja Blagojević, better known as Anja Bla.



“Anja is 22 years old and has been asking me for a relationship. She was stuck, she wanted to be in a relationship, she is thinking about children and living together, and that is the right way of thinking. It’s healthier than 90 percent of fish, not on the Internet, but in life.”

