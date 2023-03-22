Home World Baked Trout Recipe | Magazine
World

Baked Trout Recipe | Magazine

by admin
A great idea to take a break from meat, but also for those who are fasting.

Izvor: Shutterstock

3 trout

5 large potatoes

a couple of carrots

5 cloves of garlic

1 teaspoon of mustard

1 teaspoon of soy sauce

2 spoons of olive oil

lemon juice

so, pepper po ukule

dry parsley

Preparation:

Mix mustard, soy sauce, finely chopped garlic, salt to taste, pepper, olive oil, 2 teaspoons of dry parsley and juice of one lemon.
Place the fresh trout in a fireproof bowl, pour the marinade over it and add the chopped vegetables into smaller cubes. Salt the vegetables and depending on the oven, bake for about 50 minutes at 220C.

(Super woman)

