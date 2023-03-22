11
A great idea to take a break from meat, but also for those who are fasting.
3 trout
5 large potatoes
a couple of carrots
5 cloves of garlic
1 teaspoon of mustard
1 teaspoon of soy sauce
2 spoons of olive oil
lemon juice
so, pepper po ukule
dry parsley
Preparation:
Mix mustard, soy sauce, finely chopped garlic, salt to taste, pepper, olive oil, 2 teaspoons of dry parsley and juice of one lemon.
Place the fresh trout in a fireproof bowl, pour the marinade over it and add the chopped vegetables into smaller cubes. Salt the vegetables and depending on the oven, bake for about 50 minutes at 220C.