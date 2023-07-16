Home » Bakers in Neum drew their knives Info
World

Bakers in Neum drew their knives Info

by admin
Bakers in Neum drew their knives Info

Last night in Neum, there was a physical confrontation between two employees of the “Centar” bakery, in which one person suffered minor injuries caused by a sharp object.

Source: Siniša Stanić, mondo.ba

Shortly after the incident, the HNK police arrived on the field and detained AO (25), a citizen of Albania, on suspicion of causing minor injuries to DL (38) from Gornja Rogatica, reports Klix.ba.

AO was taken into custody and investigations are currently being carried out on him, while DL was diagnosed with minor physical injuries, i.e. superficial wounds caused by stabbing, confirmed the on-duty cantonal prosecutor of the HNK.

The confrontation took place after a short discussion between the employees, which turned into a physical confrontation in which AO reached for a knife, injuring DL.

(World)

See also  FIBA Champions League Final Four 2023 teams pairs and schedule | Sports

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy