Bakers in Neum drew their knives Info

Last night in Neum, there was a physical confrontation between two employees of the “Centar” bakery, in which one person suffered minor injuries caused by a sharp object.

Source: Siniša Stanić, mondo.ba

Shortly after the incident, the HNK police arrived on the field and detained AO (25), a citizen of Albania, on suspicion of causing minor injuries to DL (38) from Gornja Rogatica, reports Klix.ba.

AO was taken into custody and investigations are currently being carried out on him, while DL was diagnosed with minor physical injuries, i.e. superficial wounds caused by stabbing, confirmed the on-duty cantonal prosecutor of the HNK.

The confrontation took place after a short discussion between the employees, which turned into a physical confrontation in which AO reached for a knife, injuring DL.

(World)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

