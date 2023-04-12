Home World Bakers, market stalls and pastry chefs, the new training courses of Confcommercio Palermo are starting
World

Bakers, market stalls and pastry chefs, the new training courses of Confcommercio Palermo are starting

by admin
Bakers, market stalls and pastry chefs, the new training courses of Confcommercio Palermo are starting

by blogsicilia.it – ​​56 seconds ago

Confcommercio Palermo will organize new professional courses for bakers, pizza chefs and pastry chefs from 26 April to 25 May, in collaboration with Fipe Palermo and Assipan Palermo. The courses are aimed at anyone who wishes to learn the fundamental…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Bakers, market stalls and pastry chefs, the new training courses of Confcommercio Palermo are starting appeared 56 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Ukraine, Russian missiles on the port of Odessa a few hours after the wheat agreement

You may also like

The Eastern Theater organized a three-day exercise around...

Bags in plaster waiting for US inflation

Musk confesses to the BBC: “Owning Twitter, what...

Wednesday, review of his album Rat Saw God...

All contestants dropped from Purje | Fun

Korean media: It is an “open secret” that...

At the Serbian Open, the three who lifted...

Corini in the press room on Friday

Udinese – Head to Roma, but with a...

Leaked US documents: UK and US special forces...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy