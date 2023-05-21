Home » Bakhmut is razed to the ground and fighting continues. The Wagner leader in a video: “The city is ours”
Bakhmut is razed to the ground and fighting continues. The Wagner leader in a video: “The city is ours”

Bakhmut is razed to the ground and fighting continues. The Wagner leader in a video: "The city is ours"

You continue to fight a Bakhmut, the city which in recent months has become the symbol of military clashes between the Ukrainian army and Russian forces, in particular the Wagner Group. The head of the mercenary organization Evgeny Prigozhin she announced, in a video, that Bakhmut is down (and without the regular Russian army car). The city, as seen in the videos, is practically razed to the ground.

