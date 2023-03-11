Home World Bakhmut, Prigozhin in showdown with Russian military leaders
World

Bakhmut, Prigozhin in showdown with Russian military leaders

by admin
Bakhmut, Prigozhin in showdown with Russian military leaders

ROME – Thousands of Ukrainian and Russian boys have been killed and continue to kill each other in the battle of the almost besieged Bakhmut, but the imminent fall of the Ukrainian defensive bastion in the Donbass is provoking a showdown within the Russian front: if it is not militarily decisive , it could be politically. Yesterday the founder and leader of the Russian mercenary company Wagner, Evgeny Prigozhin, returned to attack the leaders of the Russian military institutions which, he accuses, cut off his men not only the ammunition with which to fight but the very access to the loot rooms from governed by the “Special Military Operation”.

See also  Coronavirus in the world, the CureVac vaccine candidate only 47% effective: the title and expectations of a new weapon against the pandemic collapse

You may also like

For peace in Ukraine, the current UN General...

Car emissions, Monday summit in Strasbourg of the...

Udinese wins again and hooks up with Juve,...

Attanasio: Italy is asking for prison and not...

Alba Morena, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Clash of right-wingers and liberals in Britain |...

First League Round 18 Krupa beat Rudar in...

“Good show, the boys gave it their all”

Race for mayor, “United centre-right, Messina and the...

Empoli-Udinese | The official formations: starting shirt for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy