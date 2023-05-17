Home » Baking soda does not remove pesticides from fruits and vegetables Magazine
Director of the Institute of General and Physical Chemistry Dr. Stevan Blagojević reveals how best to wash our favorite foods and remove pesticides from them.

Washing fruits and vegetables before eating is necessary to remove dirt, pesticides and bacteria that can be harmful to our health. And while some just moisten them with water, others decide to wash them thoroughly – with the help of baking soda.

The question arises whether it is really necessary and how it affects our favorite foods. We could see the trick with strawberries and baking soda on the Internet. Director of the Institute for General and Physical Chemistry Dr. Stevan Blagojević, guest on Prva Tv, explained whether all this is necessary to protect ourselves.

“It is one way that is propagated like that, but it is not necessary. It is enough to wash strawberries in water, like other fruits. Baking soda changes the pH, it will probably change the color and taste a little,” explains Dr. Blagojević. When asked whether baking soda also removes pesticides from fruit, the doctor was clear:

“No. Baking soda only affects the pH change, it doesn’t affect the solubility too much, it doesn’t remove the fat. It’s a story that someone put up and didn’t check at all,” explains the director of the Institute of General and Physical Chemistry.

As the doctor points out, most fruits and vegetables are sprayed in some cycles with small concentrations of pesticides – i apples, strawberries, onions, tomatoes… He adds that everything that looks beautiful to the eye, spinach or spring onion, contains pesticides and is protected by them. When it comes to the food that is sprayed the most, Dr. Blagojević points out that it is apples.

“If they are washed well, the pesticides are removed. It is enough to wash the food with lukewarm water for 10-15 minutes,” he advised at the end.

