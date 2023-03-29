Sebilja Izetbegović was also deprived of the title of full professor at the Faculty of Medicine after her master’s degree.

Source: Profimedia

On Wednesday, the Senate of the University of Sarajevo revoked Sebija Izetbegović’s status as a full professor at the Faculty of Medicine after he had earlier stripped her of her Master of Medical Sciences degree. The influential wife of the leader of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) Bakir Izetbegović In 2014, she became a full professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the Faculty of Medicine in Sarajevo, and the members of the Senate have now concluded that elected to that position illegally because she did not meet the prescribed conditions.

As her master’s degree in medical sciences was revoked earlier, she did not have the conditions to obtain a doctorate, and as a result she could not even be appointed to a teaching position. “It is a normal sequence of earlier decisions with the aim of bringing the procedure to an end in order to reduce the negative effects of (Sebije Izetbegović’s) work as a full professor,” Rector Rifat Škrijelj told reporters in Sarajevo after the Senate session.

It is now expected that the Faculty of Medicine will immediately appoint a new teacher who will take over the subjects taught by Izetbegović. She, on the other hand, has the right to start a court process if she wants to challenge this decision. Rector Škrijelj said that the doctorate itself, i.e. its importance, is a separate issue that will be decided later.

He does not have valid documentation

Sebija Izetbegović is still the director of the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo (KCUS), and her status depends on a special procedure for checking the legality of the election, which must be carried out by this most important health institution in Bosnia and Herzegovina. In addition to her medical career, Izetbegović also achieved a political one, and she has until now advanced to the position of SDA representative in the Assembly of Sarajevo County, where she was elected in the 2022 elections.

At the beginning of March, the Senate of the University of Sarajevo made a decision to withdraw the title of Master of Medical Sciences. This decision was made because the checks established that there is no credible documentation that Izetbegović passed all the exams that were a prerequisite for preparing and defending the master’s thesisa she didn’t even have the diploma that had to be issued to her.

The result of political pressure?

She claimed that she passed most of the exams at the Faculty of Medicine in Zagreb, but no documentation was found there to confirm this. Izetbegović previously announced that she would not accept the Senate’s decisions and that she would sue all members of that body who voted to strip her of her titles.

Both she and her husband believe that the entire process of checking her status and title is the result of political pressure. Bakir Izetbegović even stated that it was all part of a conspiracy orchestrated from Zagreb with the aim of passing a new electoral law in BiH that would be against the demands of the SDA.

(WORLD)