The first time of Baldanzi at San Siro it was an explosion of joy: a nice three-point goal with his Empoli against Inter. The “child”, as his loved ones still call him, who grows up in a personal derby being a fan of the Milan forever. Precisely that Milan that awaits him, again, in the football ladder on Friday evening. Tommaso, for the occasion, has every intention of wearing his best suit. With that boldness that has led him to amaze throughout the course of this season.

FROM MILAN- Low center of gravity, excellent technique and a good shot on goal. Baldanzi has all the characteristics of the number 10 even if he can also play as a second striker. His debut with the Under 21 team was an authentic test of his qualities: there were observers from Milan in the stands to watch the match against Serbia. Maldini and Massara followed him on several occasions during the season, the profile is certainly close to what the AC Milan club is looking for on the transfer market.

GENERAL TESTS- Given the premises, the match on Friday evening at San Siro it almost seems like a general examination for Baldanzi under the eyes of the Milan management. Important yes, but not decisive because Massara is in no hurry and looks to Empoli’s 20-year-old talent for the summer of 2024. With the possibility of following in the footsteps of two who have done great things in blue like Bennacer and Krunic.

