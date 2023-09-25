Baleària Works Towards Opening Historic Ferry Route Between Havana and Miami

Spanish Shipping Company Baleària Plans to Open Ferry Route Between Miami and Havana

The president of Spanish shipping company Baleària, Adolfo Utor, has reaffirmed his company’s commitment to open a ferry route linking the cities of Havana, Cuba, and Miami, South Florida, in the United States. This long-standing aspiration of the Valencian company is now closer to becoming a reality.

Reports from Spain indicate that Utor has expressed interest in expanding the operations of Baleària’s subsidiary in the Caribbean, Baleària Caribbean. Along with connecting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Utor aims to complete the ferry route between Miami and Havana.

Highlighting the significance of the connection between the Cuban capital and Miami, Utor recognizes the historical and ideological differences between the two cities. Despite these factors, Baleària aims to establish the ferry service, building upon the special bond that exists between them.

Baleària has been operating in the Caribbean since 2011, offering a ferry service between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Freeport, Grand Bahama, in the Bahamas.

This is not the first time the possibility of a Havana-Miami ferry route has been discussed. However, Utor is optimistic about the current circumstances, as the company’s expansion plan in the Caribbean aligns with its objective of achieving this milestone. Previous attempts were hindered by hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utor admits that the political situation in the United States, particularly during the era of former president Donald Trump, delayed the realization of this ferry link. However, given the evolving situation, Baleària is ready to revive the project and pursue other growth opportunities in the Caribbean.

The ferry route between Havana and Miami existed until 1959 when the Fidel Castro government intervened. Baleària’s plan seeks to revive this once-thriving connection, aiming to make it a historic and successful venture.

As Baleària continues to work towards establishing the ferry route, the company remains hopeful that the necessary circumstances will align to fulfill their vision of connecting Miami and Havana once again.

