Balkan and European peace forum, religions promote peace and dialogue – Vatican News

At the conclusion of the Interfaith Dialogue and Peace Forum organized by the Slovenian Bishops’ Conference, the leaders of the major religions present signed a statement committing to meet regularly to promote religious freedom, care for creation, individual and communal well-being, condemning Extremism and terrorism. Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, also attended the forum and signed the closing statement.

(Vatican News Network) The Slovenian Bishops Conference hosted a high-level interfaith forum in Koper on June 17-18, bringing together Christian, Islamic and Jewish leaders from 15 countries. Cardinal Rollin is also one of them. At the end of the forum, all the religious leaders who participated in the meeting signed a statement, starting from the theme of this year, “May Europe be safe, and may the Balkans be safe”, and put forward ten demands.

In the preface to the statement, the religious leaders point out that the difficulties of the early 21st century, such as “the war in Ukraine, the crises in several regions, the general alienation between people, are causing people to lose hope for the future” ; “Western secular ideas based on man and society” and expectations of “European and global cohesion” are also limited. However, “at the crossroads of different cultural environments, there are opportunities and occasions for encounters and dialogues, especially between religious leaders”. Religious leaders should “be the first to look far beyond political agendas, ephemeral agendas, and not turn a blind eye to the problems of the world“.

Among the ten-point demands of the statement, the signatories first mentioned that, because of “eternal vision”, even when the situation is unstable, it can draw strength from faith. In other words, if a spiritual tradition is well-grounded, it contributes to “smooth social development” that “promotes the practice of religious freedom, sustainable management of natural resources, and economic growth centered on the well-being of individuals and groups.” This is exactly the ecological view of “human brotherhood” advocated by Pope Francis in his encyclical “All Brothers”.

The third point of the appeal reiterates that “ecological as well as political-economic justice, once achieved, will do much to advance the cause of peace in the Western Balkans today and in the future”. Moreover, the leaders of the major religions have also pledged to “provide humanitarian assistance to all those who have been hit without discrimination”, ensuring that their respective religious groups are not contaminated by political or other kinds of secular interests.

At the same time, religious leaders “call for the explicit recognition of the right of all religious groups to exist and invite national authorities to respect their freedom in peace and dialogue”. The participating religious leaders reiterated that “extremism, terrorism and all forms of violence or war have nothing to do with true religion and should be rejected both within society and at the level of religious groups”.

At the end of the statement, the signatories stated that “religious groups in the Balkans should meet regularly to find common solutions. The Catholic, Orthodox and Islamic groups have a special responsibility because of their history and influence today. Responsibility”. Finally, these religious leaders pointed out that “God the Creator is the master of history. Without prayer and trust in the Creator, sincere meetings and fruitful dialogues cannot be held, and goals beyond the reach of human beings cannot be achieved”. Only a firm faith in God and “sincere reflection on one’s past actions can lead to peace and prosperity in personal, social and spiritual relationships”.

