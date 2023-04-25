Balotelli: ‘I could have gone to Juve, but I chose Milan. Mourinho like a father’

Long interview by Supermario on the Muschio Selvaggio podcast: “I could have gone to Juventus after Manchester City, but in the end I chose Milan. I love Inter, I owe everything to the club and Moratti. Mourinho was like a father, Materazzi was a brother. If I look at I have one regret about my career: I could have done more”

“I would never have gone to Juventus, but I could have gone there after the years at Manchester City”. This is the background of the transfer market told by Mario Balotelli in a long interview given to the “Muschio Selvaggio” podcast. The facts date back to 2013, as explained by Supermario: “I had an appointment in Turin with Marotta, Nedved and Conte – he admits – Raiola had spoken to the management, there was the offer. Upon returning from Turin, Mino called Galliani, he tells him he was sending me to Juve and so I chose Milan. Juve has always been my antagonist, even if they are too strong”. Balotelli chose Milan, an experience that lasted a year before moving to Liverpool and returning (on loan) to the Rossoneri. In Balo’s heart, however, c Inter is still a team: “I still love Inter today, I owe my entire career to the club and Moratti.”

“Mourinho like a father” The years in the Nerazzurri marked the first phase of Balotelli’s career who praised José Mourinho: “Mourinho is very nice, sometimes we still talk. We both have a difficult character to manage. Sometimes we went into confrontation, but it was a fatherly confrontation, like son and father. One day we leave from Appiano Gentile to go play in Catania. On the bus I had an argument with Mourinho: I got off, took the car and went home. But I still have a good relationship with him.” Besides Mourinho, Balotelli’s point of reference was Marco Materazzi: “I’ve always considered him an older brother. Both when I was wrong and when I did well, he always came to me to talk to me”. See also The story of the «Corriere dei piccoli»

“Totti made history, that football…” Among the episodes that have marked Balotelli’s career there is also the football received by Francesco Totti in the 2009-2010 Coppa Italia final: “That day Totti was nervous because the coach hadn’t let him play, he wasn’t angry with me. He was wrong to give me that kick, but it happens. Then I wrote to him to find out why he had given it to me and he replied: “I didn’t even take you well”. Totti I respect him a lot, I love him. He made the history of Italian football.”

“I could have done more, Messi is still the best” For Balotelli, however, there are also regrets: “Raiola always told me that Ronaldo and Messi have so many golden balls because I was playing at 20% of my chances and that if I had played 100% I would have won them. If I look at my career, I have one regret: I could have done more”. Finally, a passage on the strongest players in this period: “The strongest player is still Messi. Haaland and Mbappe, if they have the right mindset, will be the next Messi and Ronaldo for the next 10 years. I also really like Leao and Osimhen. For me, this four can make football history.”