New tragedy related to firearms in the US. A 15-year-old girl was accidentally killed by a 9-year-old boy while playing with a loaded gun. The incident took place in Baltimore on Saturday evening, around 8 pm local time. As police reported, Nykayla Strawder was on her porch in Edmondson Village when she was shot in the head, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The boy was playing with a loaded gun of a relative who works as an armed security guard and he was shot. According to the Baltimore Sun, as soon as the tragedy occurred, he dropped the weapon and escaped, but he will not be criminally charged given his young age.

“I want the children to be safer, get rid of these guns,” said the girl’s mother, Nykerah Strawder, tearfully. “I lost my daughter, I will never be the same again.”

