Baluba du Kasai dog meat, a cultural exception where men take the reins of the kitchen ~ Tambour des villages

The Luba of Kasai, a Congolese ethnic group living in the central region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, have a special relationship with dog meat. For them, this meat is a traditional dish that is often cooked with passion and know-how. However, it is important to note that this meat is consumed by men much more than women, and in the kitchen of dog meat only men can be found.

Mbuyi, an 11-year-old boy, helping his father in their restaurant which sells dog meat. From an early age, he learned the different stages of preparing this traditional Luba dish and now actively participates in some of them.

Mbuyi uses a traditional method to prepare the meat, cooking it over a straw fire to burn off the hairs and facilitate cutting with knives.

THE LUBA MEN, MASTERS OF THE PREPARATION OF DOG MEAT

Although the Luba consider dog meat to be a traditional dish that is cooked with passion and skill, it is important to note that this meat is consumed much more by men than women. In the kitchen of dog meat, there are only men, who take the reins of the preparation and cooking of this exceptional dish.

After cooking the dog meat over a straw fire to burn off the hair, the father and son carefully carve each piece of the canine meat on a wooden table with locally made knives.

This practice is particularly common in the Bakwa Mulumba chiefdom in Lomami province, where the inhabitants are mainly farmers and herders. In this region, the breeding of dogs is an investment for the peasants, who raise them in order to recover their gain later when they sell them to dog meat merchants. The price of a large dog in the village of Bakwa Mulumba varies between 40,000 FC and 60,000 FC, or $20 and $30.

After cutting the pieces of dog meat, Tatu Tshiunza installs a three-stone hearth for cooking the meat in a pot.

Three-stone cooking is a traditional method that consists of making a fire with sticks of wood, and placing three stones to support a pot as seen in the photo.

A SOUP WITHOUT SPICES BUT DELICIOUS…

Unlike other meats, dog meat is often prepared without spices, just with chilli and “Tshikota”, an amaranth herb, as well as palm oil. This unique combination of flavors gives the soup a delicious flavor that brings out the natural qualities of the meat.

Soup On the left, elements of Tatu Tshiunza’s canine meat kitchen including a bottle of palm oil and the amaranth herb “Tshikota”.

On the right, the finished kitchen with the pot containing the famous palm oil soup.

A tradition that persists despite the controversies

Despite controversies and calls for a ban on the consumption of dog meat in the DRC, the consumption of dog meat remains an important tradition for the Luba, who continue to consume it regularly. The Luba regard dog meat as a food of choice, and continue to prepare and eat it with pride.

On these last two photos, we can see the pieces of meat ready to be tasted.

Luba dog meat is a cultural exception where men take over the cooking. Although it may seem strange, it is important to respect the traditions and cultures of others, even if they are different from our own. The Luba continue to celebrate their culture through dog meat, and this unique tradition deserves to be celebrated and respected.