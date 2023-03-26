by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 48 seconds ago

Today’s edition of “Il Corriere della Sera” carried out a long interview with Eleonora Abbagnato, the Palermitan star and wife of the former Rosanero Federico Balzaretti. Eleonora Abbagnato is all fire. «I am Sicilian and I am a volcano». Until 2021, she was the only Italian dancer (along with Carlotta Zambelli, but in times…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Eleonora Abbagnato: «Balzaretti? I tell you how he conquered me in Palermo. For his children he gave up on Milan and Naples »it appeared 48 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».