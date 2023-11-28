Balzaretti: “We expect the referee not to be intimidated by the environment”

The director of the technical area of ​​the Bianconeri analyzed the match against the Giallorossi, also speaking about Massimi’s referee management

The director of the technical area Federico Balzaretti also spoke to DAZN to analyze the defeat against the Giallorossi: “On a technical level it was a difficult match in the first half, then we improved. We drew it and tried to win it: unfortunately we have scored a goal in our best moment. We must continue on this path, it is the right one.

On Cioffi: “We are happy with the second half performance and of the mister’s work. He had an excellent impact on the team, which knows how to play and restart with great desire and aggressiveness. The balance is very positive, we also deserved the victory against Atalanta. We still lack a little something but the path taken is the one we want to see every Sunday.”

Finally, a comment on Massimi’s referee management: “Whoever comes to referee at the Olimpico must bring more personality, we know that this is a stadium that influences you. We expect referees not to be intimidated by the environment. There have been no episodes details, it’s more a question of race management.”

