Ban on Taxis-Motorcycles and Tuk-Tuks in Bujumbura: one year later, what has become of the 20,000 drivers? ~ Molisho Roberto Michael

Bujumbura, June 14, 2023 – The Minister of the Interior and Public Security of Burundi has taken the decision to prohibit access to the majority of Bujumbura, the economic capital of the country, to some 20,000 taxis-motorbikes, taxis- bicycles, taxi-tricycles and tuk-tuks that operate there. A year later, what have become of the drivers of two and three wheels?

Taxi-motorbikes and taxi-bicycles in the city of Bujumbura.

© VOA Africa

A year after the measure, the inhabitants of Bujumbura are still struggling to recover. “Before, a bicycle race went from 200 to 500 Fbu, a motorcycle race from 500 to 1,000 Fbu, and that of Moto-tricycle or taxi, from 1,500 to 3,000 Fbu. But now, a simple taxi ride costs no less than 10,000 Fbu and the price of the bus has increased remarkably. » Testifies Christophe a young Bujumbourois.

A difficult conversion

“After the measure came out, I had to go back to the village. At the time, I had 3 bikes and that allowed me to support my family a little. I had to sell them to buy fertilizer and cultivate a small field that my parents gave me when I returned. My children have dropped out of school, they help me in the field, but despite that, I still can’t manage to properly restore them. It is still very difficult. » testifies Jules, a converted former taxi-bicycle. “We returned with several of my friends, and I can say that I was lucky. The others had to go to Tanzania hanging on trucks to look for work. » he adds.

A bicycle-taxi driver clinging to a truck to travel to the interior of the country.

© MBONANKIRE Fabrice

in Bujumbura, several families who had invested in means of transport, a flourishing sector at the time, were severely affected by this measure. Justine, former owner of Moto-Tricycles testifies “We had 3 Tuk Tuk with a revenue of at least 20,000 Fbu per day, per Tuk Tuk, so at least a total of 1,500,000 Fbu each month for the three. We easily managed to make ends meet. When the measure came out, we said to ourselves that it was temporary so my husband had decided not to sell our Tuk Tuk, but 6 months later we had finished our savings and our savings could no longer allow us to hold out for much longer, when my husband finally decided to sell, it was too late, no one could buy them, so we decided to go and sell them in Congo and even there we had lost a lot and it affected us a lot”

You will find hundreds or even thousands of such testimonies in the city. A lot

families have struggled to recover from this measure. The crisis in the transport and fuel sector has set the powder on fire.

Laws are heavier than stones

The Burundian economy depends largely on foreign institutions and foreign aid. A few months after the release of the measure, the company LADAK considered as the most important importer of taxi-motorcycles, and tricycles, is trying somehow to reassure its customers who had already placed their orders having paid all the costs. and who then wanted to be reimbursed, considering that the field of transport will no longer be as profitable as before. Some customers say they never got their money back and suspect the Ladak company to use their money to stock up.

Beyond making victims among the drivers of its means of transport, this measure also put more than a hundred families out of work and shattered the dream and the future of several people overnight. “I was a sales agent, but overnight I had lost my job, it’s what saddens me is the fact that the people who needed this job the most, they are the ones we have dismissed. Workers, sales agents etc. In any case, I would never have imagined such a thing happening to me at the start of the year. » Testifies Marc, former employee of a motorcycle sales company in Bujumbura.

We said “Gukenera cyane guhishura ibanga” means “An extreme necessity reveals the secret”.

Some people have found a way to take advantage of this measure and create innovative activities, like this young man Luck, who transformed the family car into a taxi equipped with a GPS which allows children to be taken from home to school. without the parents worrying or even this girl Keza who with her car offers to do your shopping and allows you to save a lot of money.

© DOM for Young Africa

Every society goes through crises, and it’s normal that some people take advantage of them to create and innovate, but what about those who don’t have the means to do so? What about those people with an income of less than $0.5/day who have to feed their families? Or those people who gave up everything to come and seek life in Bujumbura and who lost everything? “Who made the drum knows exactly what’s in it”, “Qui a fabrikt le tambour sait le mieux ce qui est dedans”.

It is therefore normal today that these people expect action from the authorities in the face of this measure which has caused them to lose their jobs. It is quite legitimate that even today we wonder what about the dreams and the future of all these drivers of Taxi bike, Motorcycle and motorcycle-tricycle of Bujumbura?

