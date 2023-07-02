Bandai announces the 2 vs 2 fighting game Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

Bandai Namco announced today that it will bring the famous manga/anime saga to our consoles for the first time Jujutsu Kaisen con Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clasha new 2-on-2 fighting game that will see us playing characters from Gege Akutami’s work.

In the game we will be able to master the techniques of more than 15 powerful sorcerers of the occult arts and cursed spirits, with the possibility of choosing our partner to create unique combinations that highlight the various techniques of each character.

For now we don’t know when the game is scheduled for release; in the meantime, we leave you with the announcement trailer and a set of images.

MX Video – Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

