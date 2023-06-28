Home » Bandai Namco announces a showcase for Sunday, July 2nd
World

Bandai Namco announces a showcase for Sunday, July 2nd

by admin
Bandai Namco announces a showcase for Sunday, July 2nd

Bandai Namco announced that on Sunday, on July 2nd at 1:30 at night (Italian time), the showcase will be held in which the next games of the Japanese publisher will be shown, touching franchises such as Naruto, Sand Land, Sword Art Online e Baten Kaitos but also other.

The show is expected to last an hour and a half, and should be viewable on Youtube channel Of TheGameAwardsorganizer of Summer Game Fest as well as on the official Bandai Namco channels.

See also  Entrepreneur Artem Uss arrested for smuggling military technologies to the judges: "Extradite me to Russia, I don't want to go to the USA"

You may also like

ACCIDENTS Uggè of Fai-Conftrasporto: “Too many accidents between...

Kevin Spacey’s London trial begins

Russia declares Novaya Gazeta Europe “undesirable” organization on...

Jihadist attack in northern Mali: at least 13...

IT-alert, first test in Tuscany (with real earthquake)

ho.lly, we know ho’s virtual ambassador. Mobile

they will be able to assist up to...

Chiffi case, 10 days disqualification and 50,000 euro...

a trailer dedicated to Morgana

Why Israeli officials are suddenly labeling settler pogroms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy