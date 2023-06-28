Bandai Namco announces a showcase for Sunday, July 2nd

Bandai Namco announced that on Sunday, on July 2nd at 1:30 at night (Italian time), the showcase will be held in which the next games of the Japanese publisher will be shown, touching franchises such as Naruto, Sand Land, Sword Art Online e Baten Kaitos but also other.

The show is expected to last an hour and a half, and should be viewable on Youtube channel Of TheGameAwardsorganizer of Summer Game Fest as well as on the official Bandai Namco channels.

