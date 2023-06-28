Bandai Namco announces a showcase for Sunday, July 2nd

14
Bandai Namco announced that on Sunday, on July 2nd at 1:30 at night (Italian time), the showcase will be held in which the next games of the Japanese publisher will be shown, touching franchises such as Naruto, Sand Land, Sword Art Online e Baten Kaitos but also other.
The show is expected to last an hour and a half, and should be viewable on Youtube channel Of TheGameAwardsorganizer of Summer Game Fest as well as on the official Bandai Namco channels.
See also Entrepreneur Artem Uss arrested for smuggling military technologies to the judges: "Extradite me to Russia, I don't want to go to the USA"