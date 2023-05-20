Bangkok sells smoke: “This is how we become the new Amsterdam”

19
BANGKOK – “Listen, smell here. Very good, it’s our latest arrival”. Roy, English father, Japanese mother, who moved to Bangkok fifteen years ago, opens one of the glass jars placed on the counter of the Wonderland.
“Mimosa, it’s great. But we have many others: Blue Sunset, Peyote Gorilla, a little lighter”. Alongside, between rolling papers, bongos and grinders, a menu: quality, effects, flavours, prices.
