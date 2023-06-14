Bangkok, the Gospel in the megalopolis

Houses are growing in Pakkret, the parish entrusted to PIME on the outskirts of the Thai capital. But the number of people who want to hear about Jesus is also growing. The parish priest, Father Claudio Corti: «The future of the mission is in these immense areas»

Twenty-five kilometers from the center of Bangkok in a northerly direction. To get to Pakkret you have to enter another province, that of Nonthaburi. But you don’t even notice it: the expanse of houses of the immense city never stops. Indeed, right here, beyond the ultra-modern station just built by China, the metropolis is growing visibly, between an arch with the image of the omnipresent King Rama X and yet another new shopping center a stone’s throw from the slums.

“When I first arrived in Thailand, in April 1999, there was nothing around here: only the church and our house. In twenty years the area has populated. But missionary work has also grown a lot.” This is how his community is told by Father Claudio Corti, a PIME missionary from Lecco. After so many years spent in the North, among the mountain tribes, since 2019 he has been the parish priest of Our Lady of Mercy, entrusted to the missionaries of the Institute by the archdiocese of Bangkok. And today Father Claudio is absolutely convinced of one thing: “The challenge of evangelization in Thailand is now being played out here, in the big city”.

In 1974 it was the then Archbishop Monsignor Michael Michai Kitbunchu – now 94 years old – who wanted a church in Pakkret. Bhumibol Adulyadej, King Rama IX, father of the current sovereign, came in person to the consecration as “protector and supporter of all religions”. Initially he was a Thai diocesan priest who went as far as Pakkret on Sundays to celebrate Mass. But it was with the PIME missionaries that the first resident parish priest, Father Piergiacomo Urbani, arrived. “It was he and Father Raffaele Manenti, who preceded me, who carried out a splendid job with the catechumens which has borne fruit here – says the current parish priest -. They have built a community of well-trained lay collaborators: it is through them that we reach out to those who ask to become Christians. And it is the path that I too am following, supporting and encouraging them».

All around, this area of ​​Bangkok is growing at great speed. “Physically we find ourselves in a somewhat higher position than the rest of the territory – explains Father Claudio – and this counts in a city where the floods of the Chao Phraya river are frequent. There has never been any flooding here, not even in 2011 when the city was under water for three months. After all, we are close to a large military base…».

To welcome the faithful into the church is a statue of the Madonna placed under the spire of a pagoda. At Sunday Mass the liturgy is animated, each group has its own task. “We focus a lot on the community aspect – comments the parish priest -. This church was not born in a reality where there was already a Christian community. The opposite happened: it was his presence that brought people together. Most people arrive here by car from other areas of the city, so it is very important that they feel involved here».

«We are around 900 parishioners – continues Father Corti -: 700 Thai and 200 English-speaking, which means Filipinos but also diplomats or officials from other countries who are in Bangkok for work. Maybe they stay even just 3 or 4 years, but they have an admirable faith, they work hard to pass it on to their children. The parish structure is double: both the Thai-speaking and the English-speaking communities have their own pastoral council, catechism for children, catechesis for adults…».

In the archdiocese of Bangkok there are about 140,000 Catholics out of 15 million inhabitants. “We are not few – he comments – and then everyone recognizes the great contribution offered to society by our schools, also attended by many Buddhists”. Precisely for this reason the presence of the laity is fundamental today. «In a world like Thailand, where nationalism is still strong, we missionaries remain identified as foreigners. Even if in reality it is a prejudice: today in the archdiocese of Bangkok the only parishes run by foreigners are ours and that of San Marco, where Father Adriano Pelosin lives. All the others have Thai parish priests, diocesan or religious. And even among the missionaries, the majority is made up of Asians”.

Growing a Church with a Thai face, however, is above all important for fully meeting the challenge that Bangkok offers today. “I lived for fifteen years among the tribes of the North – says Father Corti -. The faith that was announced to them must be preserved, but today the villages are depopulating: the elderly and children remain. Most of the young people and adults are here either in Chiang Mai or in Korea or Taiwan. The motto is to work hard to earn a lot and improve one’s standard of living. They make great sacrifices and only thanks to this are they able to build houses for their parents in the villages or buy a car. But the risk is losing them from the point of view of faith…».

It’s not just them, though. “When I say that the challenge for the future of evangelization is played out in the big cities – continues the PIME missionary – I am also thinking of the new opportunities they offer. Because they are an environment that breaks down barriers: in a village where everyone is Buddhist, if you start going to church you become the weird one. In the city, on the other hand, it’s different.” In Pakkret they are seeing it. “The Holy Spirit works and during the Covid-19 he did it in a particular way – says the parish priest -. There was a period in which someone arrived every week with a request to meet Jesus. It still happens frequently: they also contact us on the internet».

It is only a first question, which must then be accompanied. “The path of the catechumenate – explains Father Corti – is demanding: we meet every Sunday for at least a year, in some cases even two. And then – once received the baptism – another year for confirmation. What drives them to look for us? Many reasons: some have been abroad and have seen churches, being impressed. Someone else studied as a child in Catholic schools. But there really is a bit of everything: for example, you find the person who, raised in a Buddhist context, when she got sick or had another need, tried to ask Our Lady for help too and was granted. That becomes a question to be verified in his motivations. But, more simply, there are also those who have seen that there is something beautiful here and want to understand». In Thailand it is not easy to come to terms with a world that is not Christian around. “They must be helped to understand – comments the missionary – how they can live the faith while remaining within their context. If they are couples, we suggest that they always invite the Buddhist part to our activities as well, because the family aspect is fundamental».

With the catechumens, the greatest gift remains the freshness of the Gospel. «Thanks to them we realize how many things we take for granted – says Father Corti -. We say, “Start praying.” And they rightly ask us: “Yes, but what should I say?”. We always start from the Word of God and it is wonderful to see their research. What you suggest to do they try to implement. And you realize that slowly their life changes. Before, maybe, they weren’t interested in anyone and now they’re starting to forgive, to be more patient with their enemies, they find time to pray and be with the Lord. Yes, in Bangkok the Spirit is at work, even in the midst of all the hardships of a still young Christian community”.