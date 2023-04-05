Home World Bangladesh, huge fire in a clothing market in Dhaka: the images
Hundreds of firefighters battle a huge fire in a popular clothing market a Dhakathe capital of Bangladesh, covering the oldest districts of the city with black smoke. No casualties have been reported so far, but shop owners and firefighters told reporters that the Bongo Bazar market and three adjacent shopping areas had been almost completely destroyed.

