10
Hundreds of firefighters battle a huge fire in a popular clothing market a Dhakathe capital of Bangladesh, covering the oldest districts of the city with black smoke. No casualties have been reported so far, but shop owners and firefighters told reporters that the Bongo Bazar market and three adjacent shopping areas had been almost completely destroyed.
The article Bangladesh, huge fire in a clothing market in Dhaka: the images come from Il Fatto Quotidiano.
See also Israel, also captured the last of the six terrorists escaped from the maximum security prison of Gilboa