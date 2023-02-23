Father Gian Paolo Gualzetti talks about the commitment and daily successes of the Snehanir Center, which has been welcoming children with disabilities in Rajshahi for thirty years, to take care of them and integrate them into society

“Snehanir” (“Place of tenderness”) is a rehabilitation center for physically and mentally disabled people started thirty years ago by Sister Gertrude Costa of the congregation of Shanti Rani (Queen of Peace) in Northern Bangladesh. More than the result of a table project, the Center is the result of attention to the needs of some children with disabilities. The first child welcomed by Sister Gertrude was Robi, a polio patient. After the long hospitalization of the child, the nun decided in July 1993, on the advice of the PIME missionary fathers, to take him with her to her small house in Baganpara, on the outskirts of Rajshahi, with the approval of the boy’s parish priest and the encouragement of the mother superior.

After Robi came Flora, a young girl, and in a few months the house became too small to make it necessary to move to a new rented one. In 1994 Sister Gertrude was officially appointed by the mother superior responsible for the community with the authorization to raise funds for the support of the Centre, where non-handicapped boys were also welcomed. Since 2002 the director has been Sister Dipika Palma.

The purpose of the structure is to bear witness to God’s love for the poorest and the smallest: those who work at the Center are convinced that service to God is rendered through service to the disabled. The concrete objectives of the project (code P4027) are the rehabilitation and the conquest of the greatest possible autonomy and the inclusion of disabled children in the parish and social community. To obtain these results, the focus is on physiotherapy – then giving children the opportunity to attend school and those particularly deserving to continue their studies – and on coexistence with able-bodied people. The structure, which looks after around sixty children, is supported by a distance sponsorship project which works well thanks to the generosity of the “adoptives”. Responsible today is Father Gian Paolo Gualzetti, who collaborates with Sister Dipika: «In March Father Franco Cagnasso gave me the baton of this beautiful and colorful educational and family reality, the Snehanir Home – says Father Gualzetti -. I am delighted to be able to insert my little ring in this chain of solidarity and relationships. Thanks to some confreres, I had shared the birth and development of this community from a distance. How can we fail to remember Fathers Mariano Ponzinibbi, Francesco Rapacioli and Franco Cagnasso, together with the nuns who have worked hard in the field to make this place more and more home and family for all the disabled children or children marked by family poverty and fragility, who were and are welcomed and accompanied in their growth?».

The missionary continues: «Like Father Franco, I don’t live full time in Rajshahi, but I go there every month and I won’t hide from you that for me it is a good oxygenation, not only from the smog of Dhaka, but above all for the stimuli I receive from the guests of the community. A few months ago, for example, we took a trip to Chandpukur: our boys and girls are not impressed by the clouds that appear early in the morning. Seeing them all ready with the most beautiful clothes is already a ray of sunshine that illuminates the two-hour journey that separates us from the Chandpukur mission under the pouring rain. The warm welcome of the parish priest, Father Belisario, a Colombian associated with PIME, and of the Shanti Rani nuns gives us another beautiful ray of sunshine that accompanies us on our visit to the school and the mission hostels. As is tradition, you have to sit down, receive a beautiful flower and at the end say a few words. It was a surprise for the Chandpukur boys to be able to meet such a special group and after the first few minutes of embarrassment, some small groups spontaneously form for the ritual photos or selfies. Others, overcoming their shyness, even exchange a few words». Father Gian Paolo comments: «It is nice to see how a meeting can help to overcome so many prejudices which are above all the result of ignorance, of our not knowing. In that case, a beautiful ray of sunshine came out of the sky and warmed our limbs and above all our hearts during the convivial lunch. Getting to know other places and people is part of our educational feeling that seeks to offer opportunities to everyone, especially the little ones».

The missionary also recalls another recent moment when, taking advantage of the temporary return of Father Franco Cagnasso to Bangladesh for the renewal of his visa, a big party was organized for his 79th birthday. “Think of what a surprise for Father Franco: the community dedicated three days of celebration to him. They wanted everyone to be there so I too enjoyed the last day of singing, dancing and skits. What a sight to see the deaf-mute girls dancing to the rhythm and with grace; the blind child who sings and then accompanies his companions with professional passion to the sound of the tobla (two drums of different sizes); the shy teenager who performs in a skit».

And again: «When the parish priest, Father Emmanuel Rosario, was consecrated bishop of Barisal, we organized a greeting and waiting party for the new priest. It is nice to see how well our boys are integrated into the life of the parish. Some are altar boys, others readers and many cantors. Our older ones also take part in the youth meetings and the responsible priest never fails to invite them». Proof of the success of this virtuous initiative of care and integration.

