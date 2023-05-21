Banja Luka Carnival from May 26 | Info

Over thirty carnival groups from the country and the region will create a great atmosphere on the streets of Banja Luka in the period from May 26 to 28 as part of the second edition of the Banja Luka Carnival.

Source: Vedran Ševčuk – Mondo

In addition to groups from the country, more than 20 international groups from Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Slovenia and Italy arrive in our city.

The central event of this year’s carnival is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, starting at 8:00 p.m. The big carnival procession will move from the National Theater of Republika Srpska towards Trg Krajina, where this year you can expect a real spectacle with Brazilian samba dancers and the “Mirror Crew” performance.

“On the eve of the carnival, on May 26 from 8:30 p.m., a carnival party will be organized for the first time, where all citizens and many tourists can expect a phenomenal party in the center of our city,” announced the City Administration.

Sunday, May 28 is reserved for the children’s carnival, which starts at 12:00. According to them, a large number of groups of children from Banja Luka kindergartens and elementary schools have applied to participate in this year’s carnival, who are preparing creative costumes for this day.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the unique atmosphere, because all visitors can expect a lot of laughter, socializing, songs and good fun, and the beauty, diversity and colorfulness of the dance costumes will certainly enhance this unique tourist event,” say the Banjaluka Municipality.

