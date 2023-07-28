Banja Luka guests of the representative office of the Republic of Srpska in Austria: In Vienna, we didn’t just watch Borac, but the Srpska national team Sport

The Borca expedition and journalists from Banja Luka were guests of the representative office of Republika Srpska in Austria, where they were hosted by the head of the representative office, Mladen Filipović.

The draw in Nion “joined” Borac with Viennese Austria and it was already clear then that the team from Banja Luka would have great support from everyone in Austria.

The “red and blue” were not lucky in the first match of the second round of qualification for the Conference League, they conceded a goal at the very end of the match, they were defeated minimally (0:1), so in Banja Luka they will try to make up for the goal deficit and advance to the next stage of the competition.

On the very first day, when they found out that they would be visiting the city on the Danube, connections were established on the Banjaluka-Vienna route, and the Representation of the Republic of Srpska in Austria had a big job in organizing the arrival and stay in Vienna.

The day after the match, the guests of the Representation of the Republic of Srpska in Austria were members of Borca, as well as journalists from Banja Luka who followed the “red and blue” on this visit. Head of the Representation of Srpska in Austria Mladen Filipović hosted a delegation of Borca headed by the president Milan Tegeltia, journalists, and the Minister of Sports Selma Čabrić, Dražena Vrhovca, director of the IRB, Darko Milunović, director of the Institute for Statistics of the RS, while the reception was attended by Igor Miketic, the first foreigner to head a sports federation in Austria (Boxing Federation of Austria).

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Representation of the Republic of Srpska in Austria and Mr. Mladen Filipović for all the support they provided us from the drawing of the pairs until the day of the match. They were at our disposal with all the resources and it was really nice to have someone of our own in Vienna , where we felt at home. From the very beginning, they communicated with FC Austria and the Austrian authorities regarding the organization of our visit here, and everything went smoothly. Indeed, I must also thank FC Austria for their hospitality, which were lovely hosts and we will certainly repay them in Banja Luka”, said the first man of Borca.



Investment in infrastructure was also discussed at the reception.

“It is still too early to talk about the capital projects that will take place. I can announce that in the near future Banjaluka will have an extremely beautiful stadium, no less beautiful than the one of Austria in Vienna”. added Tegeltija, who also announced the possibility that Borac will do some of the next preparations in Austria.

Borč’s delegation was hosted by the head of the Representative Office, Mladen Filipović, who pointed out that they did everything in their power to make the people of Banja Luka feel at home in Vienna.

“It is a great pleasure and honor for us at the Representative Office that we had the opportunity to host Borac in our premises. The very arrival and stay of the Borac team in Austria was accompanied by the diaspora. Our Representative Office actively works in all spheres of support for our businessmen, linking at the institutional level, because as you know, our diaspora in Austria is numerous. Everyone here has shown how much they are with Republika Srpska, how much they are with Borac and Banjaluka, who can always count on our people who live and work here, and never forget where they are from.” , Filipović told MONDO.

Numerous topics were discussed at the meeting.

“I’m glad that we touched on some topics that will be interesting for cooperation with Austrian and other sports clubs in the future. The performance of Borc, the arrival of the fans, cheering… all of that is more than a valuable advertisement for Republika Srpska. Not only did we watch “Brac, we watched the national team of Republika Srpska, which yesterday showed how important all this is. The representative office of Republika Srpska is always there for our people in the diaspora, and especially for our institutions and sports clubs that come from Republika Srpska.” emphasized Filipović.

The cooperation was mutually successful and beneficial, and there is no doubt that it will be similar in the future.

“We have been involved from the very beginning and I am glad that we had the opportunity to be at Borc’s disposal. We wanted to direct all our resources to help, not only the Borc team logistically and operationally, but also with our relationship with the club Austria. Meetings were held with the club, we managed to coordinate everything, and we will also be at the service of the Austrian representatives during the trip to Banja Luka.”

Finally, he announced his arrival in Banja Luka for the return match on August 3.

“Of course, we support Borac in Banja Luka as well. We are coming in large numbers and our diaspora will support Borac again!”, concluded Filipović.

Borčev’s expedition is leaving for Banja Luka today.

