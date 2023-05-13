Banjaluka: Exhibition Sonja Savić “True story of discovery” (PHOTO) | Magazine

Banja Luka multimedia artist Sonja Savić has set up the exhibition “True Story of Discovery” in the “Vagon” gallery, which shows psychotherapy in a unique way.

Source: Dalibor Danilović for mondo.ba

In a deeply traumatized society, which in the last two hundred years has produced bloody histories for at least a dozen average European countries, a lot of difficult and painful things have accumulated in each individual, who copes with this burden as best he knows how.

If we add to that the burden after the corona virus pandemic, the struggle for daily survival due to the material situation, as well as the uncertain future and potential nuclear conflict, then it is easy to assume that many of us seek psychological counseling.

She did that too Sonja Savića multimedia artist from Banjaluka, who after talking with psychotherapist Dijana Lazarevic decided to present all emotions “bare to the bone” to the general public as an exhibition called: “True Story of Discovery”.

It is surprising that on Friday evening at the opening of the exhibition, the “Vagon” gallery was too small to receive all those interested in what the Banja Luka resident revealed about herself and us, how she tried to break the generational “mantras” in her own family and how she made many visitors cry. .

“The process of psychotherapy is one of the most intimate experiences that a person can allow and make possible. Therefore, it is very difficult to imagine to someone what it all looks like and how it works. Going through that process, I felt the need to share all these benefits with others.” said the artist, who because of her own name and surname also carries the “burden” of the former famous Yugoslav actress.

“Name is omen”, the old Latins would say, and her setting is something “the most terrible thing she made herself do”.

“I would never have done something like this if I wasn’t in the process of psychotherapy. This is the most vulnerable part of me and here it is right here in front of you. The process itself lasts half a year and the changes are visible on both the mental and physical levels. It started out of a need to change rejecting the type of attachment, and it gave birth to various problems, defense mechanisms, inherited and acquired traumas. He also made me aware of the war as one of the important factors that will make daily functioning difficult later in life. He also made me aware of wrong beliefs that prevent me from being who I am. This step forward is my permission to accept and cherish who I really am, but also an invitation to others to do the same”Sonja added.

In the last two years, she has been a production assistant and director’s secretary, and she worked on the series “Kosti” and “Advokado”, as well as on Saša Karanović’s short film “Kostakurta”. She has also directed numerous music videos and has been present in the media for many years working as an editor for the magazine “Barefoot”.

The exhibition lasts until May 26.