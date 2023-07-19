Home » Banjaluka: Hit a cyclist with a car and ran away | Info
World

Banjaluka: Hit a cyclist with a car and ran away | Info

by admin
Banjaluka: Hit a cyclist with a car and ran away | Info

The Banja Luka police are looking for an unknown driver who hit a young cyclist with a car in the Starčevica neighborhood, and then ran away from the scene of the accident!

Source: MONDO

The young man was seriously injured and with an open leg fracture and a head injury, he was transported by ambulance to the Banjaluka Health Center Emergency Department, where he was given assistance, reports unaworld.

The accident happened around 21:15 in Srpskih ustanika Street. Eyewitnesses say that the car, which they described as a “caddy”, overtook the “Seat” and hit the cyclist. The driver of the “caddy” did not even try to stop, but fled towards the Starčevica settlement and is being searched for.

“It was terrible! The car in front of him was overtaking at high speed and hit the cyclist. The force of the impact threw the young man several meters, and the driver of the “caddy” ran away. Everything was witnessed by the driver of the “Seat” who stopped the vehicle in shock and got out to help the cyclist. Several people approached him, including a doctor, and they helped him until the emergency team arrived.”say eyewitnesses.

They state in disbelief that it is not clear to them why the “caddy” driver ran away and hope that he will soon be found and adequately punished.

“It can happen to anyone, but it’s not normal to run away from the scene of an accident and leave a guy lying in his blood on the road”the exasperated tenants say.

See also  War Ukraine Russia, alarm in Kiev: strong explosions in the city center. LIVE

(WORLD)

You may also like

Massive fire in Crimea. “A landfill on fire.”...

daily horoscope for July 19 | Fun

Donald Trump also under investigation for the assault...

Former President Trump Facing Criminal Investigation for Role...

from Rome to Palermo cinema under the stars

Leonardo La Russa and the accusation of rape,...

Powerful 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks El Salvador, Prompting...

Confession of a father who lost his son...

The Controversy Surrounding the United States’ Supply of...

The body found on a beach in Spain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy