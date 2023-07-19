Banjaluka: Hit a cyclist with a car and ran away | Info

The Banja Luka police are looking for an unknown driver who hit a young cyclist with a car in the Starčevica neighborhood, and then ran away from the scene of the accident!

The young man was seriously injured and with an open leg fracture and a head injury, he was transported by ambulance to the Banjaluka Health Center Emergency Department, where he was given assistance, reports unaworld.

The accident happened around 21:15 in Srpskih ustanika Street. Eyewitnesses say that the car, which they described as a “caddy”, overtook the “Seat” and hit the cyclist. The driver of the “caddy” did not even try to stop, but fled towards the Starčevica settlement and is being searched for.

“It was terrible! The car in front of him was overtaking at high speed and hit the cyclist. The force of the impact threw the young man several meters, and the driver of the “caddy” ran away. Everything was witnessed by the driver of the “Seat” who stopped the vehicle in shock and got out to help the cyclist. Several people approached him, including a doctor, and they helped him until the emergency team arrived.”say eyewitnesses.

They state in disbelief that it is not clear to them why the “caddy” driver ran away and hope that he will soon be found and adequately punished.

“It can happen to anyone, but it’s not normal to run away from the scene of an accident and leave a guy lying in his blood on the road”the exasperated tenants say.

