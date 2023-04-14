The police of the Una-Sana Canton received several reports about frauds of citizens through social networks or applications through which they gave information about bank cards to an unknown person, after which transactions were made from their accounts.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The Cantonal Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that no bank or other legal entity requests data from citizens’ cards via phone or social networks, and urged citizens not to fall for such messages.

If you receive a message via social networks that you are the recipient of some kind of prize, such as a gift certificate or any other prize, the police advise citizens not to fall for such messages or calls and not to give their information to persons who falsely present themselves as bank employees, but to reports to the police station.

“The police of the Una-Sana Canton have recently received a large number of reports related to e-mails in which the recipient allegedly receives a court summons.“, they point out from the MUP of the Una-Sana Canton and add that court and other official letters are not sent by e-mail but by written means.

The MUP points out that based on this, it is possible to conclude that it is a fake call, that is, a fake e-mail, and they suggest citizens to immediately delete such messages and scan their devices with antivirus software.