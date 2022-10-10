[The Epoch Times, October 10, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Noé Chartier reported/compiled by Li Ping) Canada’s Liberal government has insisted that the current price inflation is a global phenomenon, but the Bank of Canada believes that price inflation has become more and more Canadian. question.

At the Halifax Chamber of Commerce (HCC) meeting on October 6, Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem pointed out that some inflation is global and cannot be controlled, but some are increasingly reflecting The problem is domestic issues, where domestic demand for goods and services is increasingly outstripping the economy’s ability to supply.

Macklem said the substantial fear of a prolonged deflation as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns driving inflation into negative territory, the central bank provided “extraordinary monetary support” coupled with “extraordinary fiscal stimulus” averted the The Great Recession brought about a rapid economic recovery.

Businesses facing labor shortages and rising prices as a result of global supply chains have now expanded their services, all signs of excess demand in the economy, Macklem said.

Who is to blame for soaring prices?

The Conservative Party and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre pointed out that the Liberal government and the central bank’s large deficit spending and continuous money printing are the main culprits of inflation.

But when it comes to inflation, the Liberals say it’s a “global problem” under the influence of both the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Treasurer Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been repeating the same rhetoric in Congress.

The Liberal government also said it also knew spending money would only make things worse, so the proposed inflation relief measures were cautious. People are cutting costs, and the government is also trying to avoid adding fuel to the fire.

Data show that Canada’s price index (CPI) in August this year was as high as 7%, down from 7.6% in July. In fact, not all developed countries are soaring prices, such as Japan and Switzerland, the recent price index is only 3% and 3.3%, but most developed country prices are soaring as bad as Canada, such as the Netherlands’ September price index as high as 14.5%.

Soaring inflation and rising energy prices are certainly one factor, but data show that the euro zone money supply has also risen sharply at the same time. Since the early spring of this year, the central bank began to reduce monetary stimulus through quantitative tightening, and no longer engaged in quantitative easing as in the past. Since March, the central bank has raised interest rates from 0.25% to the current 3.25%, and will announce the next round of interest rate policy on October 26.

