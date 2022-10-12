Home World Bank of England, backtracking: no extension to bond purchases
World

Bank of England, backtracking: no extension to bond purchases

by admin
Bank of England, backtracking: no extension to bond purchases

Andrew Bailey’s high-risk strategy isn’t proving to be a winner. The governor’s announcement that the Bank of England does not intend to extend the emergency purchase plan beyond Friday’s scheduled deadline led to a spate of UK government bond sales.

Yields on 30-year gilts increased 24 points to 5.01%, 20-year maturities rose 27 points to 5.19%, the highest since 2002, while 10-year gilts hit a 4.6%, the point …

See also  Omi Keron's ferocious arrival, U.S. disease control warns of increasing confirmed diagnoses or exceeding previous peaks_case_epidemic_time

You may also like

United States, new national security strategy published: for...

Sandy Hook, Alex Jones will have to pay...

Pope in public: Desire is our guide –...

Daniel Gros on the Astana summit: “Putin and...

Gas, without Nord Stream now Putin dusts off...

Pope: Ecumenical Council teaches Church not to close...

German Chancellor Scholz firmly supports globalization and opposes...

Bosnia-Herzegovina, green light from the EU to candidate...

Real customers’ reviews about CitizenSL. Full company overview￼

Usa, Smithsonian returns 29 “Benin Bronzes” stolen 125...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy