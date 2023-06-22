Bank of England on 13th rate hike (and it won’t be the last)

Listen to the audio version of the article

LONDON – Thirteen is not a lucky number this time. The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 13th consecutive time from 4.5% to 5%, a higher-than-expected rise to show determination to bring inflation under control. The half-point adjustment takes rates to a 15-year high.

The decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was not unanimous, with two of the seven members in favor of leaving rates unchanged at 4.5%. However, the BoE has warned that today’s intervention, 22 June, may not be the last. “The MPC will continue to closely monitor any signs of inflationary pressures in the economy, including the labor market, wage increases and the services sector,” the statement said. If there is evidence of persistent pressures, even tighter monetary policy will be needed.

Markets are now expecting interest rates to rise further at the next MPC meeting in August and hit 6% before the end of the year. Yet another tweak was deemed inevitable after the latest data, which confirmed how difficult it is to curb inflationary pressures in the UK. The National Statistical Office (ONS) revealed that annual inflation remained steady at 8.7% in May, unchanged from April despite expectations of a decline.

More worryingly, core inflation, which excludes volatile categories such as energy, food, tobacco and services, even increased to 7.1% in May from 6.8% in April, itself a worsening from 6. 2% in March. “This is not good news for the UK, as continued increases in core inflation point to a growing divergence from the US and the eurozone, where it declined in May,” said senior economist Chris Hare. of HSBC in London.

The Bank of England, whose mandate includes a planned inflation rate of 2%, has decided to take action to cool the economy despite fears of too drastic a slowdown that could lead to recession and despite the risk of clockwork” of mortgages.

