Home World Bank of Israel hikes interest rates to highest in 10 years – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Bank of Israel hikes interest rates to highest in 10 years – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Bank of Israel hikes interest rates to highest in 10 years

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-04 07:53

CCTV News Client reported that on October 3, local time, the Bank of Israel announced that it would raise the benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points to 2.75% in response to the country’s rising inflation rate. This is Israel’s fifth rate hike this year, and the 2.75 percent rate is the country’s highest in 10 years.

According to a report by the Bank of Israel, the inflation rate in Israel has reached 4.6% in the past 12 months, exceeding the expected range due to internal and external factors such as the European energy crisis, monetary tightening policies in various countries, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the disruption of the global supply chain. The country’s latest consumer price index (CPI) shows that residential prices and rents have risen rapidly over the past 12 months, while many costs, including energy, food, vegetables and transportation, are hovering at high levels.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron pointed out in the report that the Bank of Israel will continue to implement monetary tightening policy in accordance with the country and global economic conditions, and strive to return Israel’s inflation rate to the target range of 3%.

See also  Oklahoma, 20-minute vomiting, spasms and agony for death row inmate John Grant

You may also like

Ukraine, the “peace plan” proposed by Elon Musk...

Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the Chechen leader who...

Zhou Xiaohui: Putin’s two nuclear threats are hard...

India, 4 Italian writers arrested for dirtying the...

India, 4 Italian writers arrested: they wrote “tagliatelle...

Donald Trump sues CNN for 475 million: “He...

Blame the numerical superiority of Ukrainian tanks: Russia...

Missile launched on Japan from North Korea: air...

North Korean missile flies over Japan, air alert....

Ukraine latest news. Pentagon, Russia is on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy