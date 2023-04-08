Italia Industrial production returns to growth, wages rise but growth remains modest

Slight recovery of Italy’s GDP in the first quarter after the stagnation of the end of 2022. This is what the Bank of Italy highlights in the economic bulletin. «According to our models – reads the document -, in Italy economic activity would have increased slightly in the first quarter of 2023, supported by the manufacturing sector, which benefits from the drop in energy prices and the easing of bottlenecks along the chains of supplying. Household spending would have remained weak, in the face of still high inflation,” he added.

Industrial production is growing again

After two consecutive quarters of declines, industrial production is growing again. According to the bulletin, after industrial production fell in January (-0.7% on the previous month, from 1.2 in December) «on average in the first quarter, industrial production would nevertheless have risen slightly on the previous period». The gap remains wide between the level of activity in sectors with a high use of energy inputs and that in the rest of the manufacturing sector. From April 2022 to January 2023, activity contracted by almost 11 percent in energy-intensive sectors, compared with about 1 percent in non-energy-intensive sectors.

Household consumption stable at the beginning of 2023

Household consumption is “stationary” in the first few months of 2023 after the sharp drop at the end of 2022. “Consumer spending – the document reads – fell sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the negative impact of inflation on the purchase by families, albeit partly mitigated by government interventions». In the fourth quarter, spending contracted compared to the third (-1.6%), returning to just below the pre-pandemic level.

Wages go up but growth remains modest

Wages are rising in Italy with a “moderate” trend that will remain so in 2023. This will happen “also as a result of a still high unemployment rate when compared with that of the other main economies of the euro area”. The central institute recalls that “in the fourth quarter of 2022, the growth in hourly wages in fact in the non-agricultural private sector stood at a relatively low value (1.7 per cent on the corresponding period of 2021), albeit higher than that observed in the third. The trend was more marked in the economy as a whole (4.1 per cent) and was supported by the disbursement of one-off payments to compensate for the delay in renewing contracts in the public sector, where wages increased by 11, 7 percent over the previous year. Contractual wages in the non-farm private sector rose at the same rate as in the previous quarter, while they accelerated slightly in the total economy (1.5 per cent, from 1.2 per cent). The majority of manufacturing contracts will remain valid in 2023, reaching expiration between the end of this year and the end of next: the expected increases for these contracts are in line with the modest inflation expectations prevailing in the two-year period in which they were signed (2020-21)».

Rates hold back loans but stable bank deposits

In the months between 2022 and 2023, the rise in interest rates slows down the loans of Italian (and European) banks which, however, can count on much more strengthened capital and a stable deposit base. From reading the Economic Bulletin of the Bank of Italy it is also clear that there is no problem of capital losses on the government bond portfolio, also considering the good numbers on liquidity. Furthermore, underlines the central institution, “more than half of the total amount of bank deposits held by customers was protected by national guarantee systems”.

