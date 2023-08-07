Home » Bankruptcy of Yellow, historic transport company with billions in debt
World

Bankruptcy of Yellow, historic transport company with billions in debt

by admin
Bankruptcy of Yellow, historic transport company with billions in debt

Yellow Corp, a US transport company, closes after almost 100 years of business, after filing for bankruptcy protection on Sunday using “Chapter eleven”, burdened by a heavy debt following a series of mergers and following tense negotiations contracts with the truckers’ union. The filing filed in a Delaware court lists assets and liabilities estimated at between $1 billion and $10 billion, with more than 100,000 creditors.

“It is with deep regret that Yellow announces its closure after nearly 100 years in business,” said CEO Darren Hawkins.

Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide, is one of the largest US transportation companies and a dominant player in the LTL segment, hauling cargo for multiple customers on a single truck. Its customers include large retailers such as Walmart and Home Depot, manufacturers and Uber Freight. However, some have suspended shipments to the company over fears they could be lost or stranded if the carrier goes bankrupt.

Yellow’s bankruptcy filing comes after Teamsters Union said late last month it had been notified the company was ceasing operations. The company has been in contentious negotiations with the union over an internal restructuring project to improve efficiency and recently avoided a strike by 22,000 workers represented by the Teamsters.

Before settling the strike threat, Yellow had sued the union in Kansas federal court seeking to block the layoff and arguing that the union’s refusal to negotiate had pushed the company “to the brink of extinction.” ».

See also  Scarlett Johansson revealed why she wanted to quit acting

You may also like

The Role of PBRM1 Gene Loss in Kidney...

Tekken 8 reveals Peruvian fighter Azucena and confirms...

Bella Hadid after Lyme disease: ‘I’m finally fine’

Rockein exceeds the number of participants for the...

Seoul, after the extreme heat, the typhoon: the...

Reflections from Pope Francis: Health, Prayer, and Church’s...

aek leads team to beat olympiakos and panathinaikos...

Fight in Banja Luka | Info

He tells the commander blows and threats, lightning...

Body of Young Spearfisherman Found Dead After Apparent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy