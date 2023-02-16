The wonderful mural denouncing violence against women created by Banksy on the walls of an abandoned building in Margate in Kent did not last even 24 hours. Some diligent resident of the town, invoking surreal security reasons, called the workers of the Municipality to have the old freezer which was an integral part of the work removed. Thus a triple disfigurement took place on Valentine’s Day: to art, to love and to women.

The piece, titled Valentine’s Day mascara, consisted of a mural on the side of a house in Margate, Kent, depicting a woman locking a man in an actual freezer next to the property. Only her shoes are visible and she, wearing an apron and dishwashing gloves, appears to be smiling but she has a black eye and a missing tooth.

The artwork appeared to incorporate trash on the ground near the freezer, including a broken lawn chair and a beer bottle.

Banksy had immediately shared this image of the artwork on his Instagram page attracting millions of visitors.

It remains to be seen whether the rest of the work will also be erased with an incautious coat of white, given that without that refrigerator it appears incomplete. However, it is yet another disfigurement suffered by a work by the famous artist with an unknown face.

Only on 3 December a group of people had tried to steal one of his murals made on a building hit by Russian bombing in Gostomel, in the Kiev district. The work represented a woman in a gas mask, was not damaged, said the governor of the region Oleksiy Kuleba. “These images are, after all, symbols of our fight against the enemy,” he said, “they are stories about the support and solidarity of the entire civilized world for Ukraine. We will do everything to preserve these street art works as a symbol of our victory.”