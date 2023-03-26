by blogsicilia.it – 10 seconds ago
The Louise Michel ship of the NGO of the same name, financed by the artist Banksy, is detained in the port of Lampedusa for violations of the new decree. The same activists report it, explaining that no explanation has been given…
Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bansky’s ship detained in Lampedusa, “It hindered the rescue, Ong a problem” appeared 10 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».
