Home » Banning carriages with horses throughout Italy, OIPA’s appeal to Salvini
World

Banning carriages with horses throughout Italy, OIPA’s appeal to Salvini

by admin
Banning carriages with horses throughout Italy, OIPA’s appeal to Salvini

by blogsicilia.it – ​​17 minutes ago

The International Organization for the Protection of Animals (OIPA) has launched an appeal to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, to consider the abolition of animal-drawn carriages throughout the national territory. While appreciating the Minister’s intention to tighten the penalties for those who abandon pets on the streets, OIPA invites you to follow the will of the majority…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Banning carriages with horses throughout Italy, OIPA’s appeal to Salvini appeared 17 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Brussels: van against the tables of a bar in the center, 6 injured. The driver on the run

You may also like

“Mayor Trascribe”, closed with 1,060 adhesions to the...

Storm in Serbia live | Info

Udinese 1-0 Pafos / LIVE commentary: Beto scores...

Live F1, Qualifying Hungary: Ferrari seeks pole |...

RHMZ warning of a storm that will arrive...

Magical Spectacle: Humpback Whales Pass Through Peruvian Sea...

Global Jewish network condemns Israeli assault on Jenin...

The elections in Cambodia will not be real...

Elections in Spain, postal voting boom with 2.3...

“Putin a nonentity”: Moscow arrests the nationalist Girkin,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy