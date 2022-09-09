Home World Bannon, accused of scam for the wall with Mexico, attacks the prosecutor “supported by Soros”
Steve Bannon, Donald Trump’s former strategist who came to the Manhattan prosecutor’s office, has pleaded “not guilty”, where he was charged with fraud and money laundering for a fundraiser for the construction of the US wall with Mexico. In the last days of his presidency, Trump had granted him a pardon for this same affair, which however does not cover state crimes.

Steve Bannon again in front of the judges

For his indictment in New York, Steve Bannon attacked a district attorney he described as “supported by Soros”, referring to the Jewish billionaire who is the obsession of the anti-Semitic right of the West, from the US to Hungary to the ‘Italy. Bannon allegedly deceived donors who were hoping to fund a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He was already convicted earlier this summer on charges of outrage to Congress after he refused to comply with a subpoena that forced him to appear before the January 6 House Committee.

Bannon’s “Soros-backed” comment comes after Republican Senator Marco Rubio’s tweet last month that “the Democrats just blocked my attempt to force Soros-backed prosecutors to jail dangerous criminals,” which is been widely criticized as an anti-Semite. Florida colleague Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter in the Parkland school shooting in 2018, replied, “Marco Rubio, what is a Soros-backed prosecutor? Do you mean Jewish? “.

