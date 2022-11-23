Working together to continuously improve the quality of the atmospheric environment



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-11-23 14:31

On the afternoon of November 22, Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, investigated air pollution prevention and control work and emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to precise, scientific and legal pollution control, and focus on the prevention and control of air pollution in autumn and winter , Strictly implement the requirements of the Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Inspection, and continue to fight the battle to defend the blue sky.

Yang Guangting came to Sandi Primary School State Control Air Automatic Monitoring Station, Baoji High-tech Zone Mingxing Village Old City Reconstruction Phase III Project Site, Municipal Ecological Environment Bureau High-tech Branch, Municipal Environmental Monitoring Center Station and other places to learn about social non-point source pollution control and construction sites Dust control and construction and operation of the city’s open-air burning fire spot video monitoring platform, ambient air quality early warning platform, etc. He emphasized that it is necessary to have a clear understanding of the new situation, new tasks and new requirements faced by air pollution prevention and control, strengthen confidence in governance, implement classified and precise policies, improve the responsibility system, promote joint management, strengthen assessment and scheduling, and comprehensively improve the level of air pollution prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen the coordinated control of pollutants, continue to consolidate the effectiveness of “scattered and polluted” enterprises, strengthen fine-grained management of construction sites, control and control of dust, and do a good job in the management of pollution sources in key industries, so as to effectively control the source and reduce pollution.

Yang Guangting requested that the level of specialization, informatization, and intelligence in ecological and environmental governance should be continuously improved, analysis and judgment should be strengthened, air pollution forecast and early warning should be done well, the source of pollution should be identified, emergency emission reduction and differentiated emission reduction requirements should be accurately implemented, and key measures should be improved. Initiate, respond to, and release mechanisms for polluted weather, and strengthen cooperation and emergency response linkages in the prevention and control of air pollution in the Fenwei Plain. We must adhere to green development, promote clean, low-carbon and efficient use of energy, promote clean and low-carbon transformation in industry, construction, transportation and other fields, accelerate the elimination of backward production capacity and technology, and strive to contribute more to winning the blue sky defense battle.

Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor Ding Shengren participated in the investigation.