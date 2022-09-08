How to effectively do personal protection, experts advise – try not to go to medium and high risk areas, insist on wearing masks and avoid gatherings



Recently, the epidemic prevention and control situation in our city is severe. How to effectively protect individuals? On September 7, the author interviewed relevant experts from the Baoji Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts advise citizens: try not to go to areas where the epidemic occurs and medium and high risk areas, insist on wearing a mask when going out, go to places where there are many people, and develop good habits such as frequent hand washing, frequent ventilation, and keeping one-meter noodles.

“As the new coronavirus continues to mutate, the mutant strains have the characteristics of stronger transmission and concealment. To do a good job in the prevention and control of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic to prevent the spread of the epidemic, personal protection is the key.” Baoji City Center for Disease Control and Prevention Analysis of Epidemic Prevention and Control Wang Honglin, a staff member of the advisory group, said, “Citizens should keep abreast of the current epidemic situation and the latest medium and high risk areas released by the government, try not to go to the epidemic areas and medium and high risk areas, and do a good job of health monitoring. In the past 7 days, there have been living in medium and high risk areas. Personnel with history, do a good job of risk investigation in a timely manner; adhere to scientific norms to wear masks, and wear a mask for no more than eight hours; pay attention to hand hygiene, wash hands frequently, try not to touch external public goods, and do not touch mouth and nose with hands outside ; Always ventilate the home, prepare some disinfectants, and do a good job of killing at any time; try not to go to places with many people and crowds, and avoid participating in gatherings such as parties, wedding banquets, funerals and other crowded activities; children and residents over three years old should Inoculate the new crown vaccine throughout the process; do nucleic acid testing, and at the same time develop a healthy lifestyle, strengthen physical exercise, and enhance resistance.”