Home » Bar on Lake Como charges two euros to cut a toast in half
World

Bar on Lake Como charges two euros to cut a toast in half

by admin
Bar on Lake Como charges two euros to cut a toast in half

by mondopalermo.it – ​​11 minutes ago

(Donnaclick.it) It is certainly not a novelty that in Como, tourists and patrons have complained about the high prices of food and drinks, but this time the reason for discussion does not concern the price of a product, but of a service. A user on Tripadvisor recently published a receipt that caused a sensation: in a bar in….

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Bar on Lake Como charges two euros to cut a toast in half – PHOTO appeared 11 minutes ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Africa and tourism: why not territorial marketing? ~ Badalfohmoh

You may also like

Giuseppe Montanari has died, he was the historic...

Aleksandra Prijović on the shooting at the performance...

Major Oil Pipeline Leak in Europe Raises Concerns...

Delights at the Asian Market. – Japan world

Niger, thousands of pro-coup leaders gathered in a...

Registration Opens for 2025 Visa Lottery Program: Up...

With PIME at WYD/3. Stopover in Barcelona dedicated...

Uncertainty Surrounds Cause of Major Oil Pipeline Leak...

Cycling World Championships: Van der Poel triumphs in...

Udinese | Pejicic speaks: “I like being in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy