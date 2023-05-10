Bará exhibition at the Afro Brasil Museum Emanoel Araujo – MONDO MODA

The Museu Afro Brasil Emanoel Araujo receives the 2023 Exhibition Program with the exhibition bara, by the Minas Gerais artist Gustavo Nazareno, his first solo show at a large institution in São Paulo. It will be on display until October 1st.

Curated by Deri Andrade, researcher and guest curator, the set comprises around 130 works, including oil paintings on linen and charcoal drawings, reflecting the research the artist has dedicated himself to in recent years. In 2019 Nazareno conceived the series of charcoal drawings called Bará, as a ceremony in the form of an offering to a quality of Exu – Elegbara.

Based on his inspirations from fairy tales, fables and his faith in Exu, the artist proposes, through the drawings, “a fable that runs through the day this ceremony took place, a Monday, within a world created for the Orisha. ”. The artist proposes that “the visitor becomes a guest in this world that I create, going through the phases of the day and characteristics of the space portrayed in painting and charcoal drawings”.

about the artist

Gustavo Nazareno, (1994, Três Pontas/MG). He lives and works in São Paulo. Self-taught, the artist has been developing pictorial and imagery research that covers African ancestral rites and the mythology of the orixás. In his production, full of nuances that extrapolate the themes beyond the religious question, the Yoruba pantheon is revered as an epistemological force, of ancestral knowledge and mysteries.

The figures, or landscapes, as he has been exploring in his recent production, are contemplative and full of personal stories, through fables he creates to guide the features seen in the works.

Among his individual exhibitions are: Fables on Exu, Gallery 1957, 2021, (London, United Kingdom); Personal notes of faith, Cassina Projects, 2022, (Milan, Italy) and Pombajira, Selma Feriani Gallery, 2023 (Tunis, Tunisia). He also participated in the following group exhibitions: Collective Reflections: Contemporary African & Diasporic Expressions Of A New Vanguard, Gallery 1957, 2020, (Accra, Ghana); Eye of the Collector, Gallery 1957, Art Fair London, 2021 (London, United Kingdom); Other Essays for Time, Galeria Nara Roesler, 2021 (São Paulo, Brazil); Group Show, i8 Gallery, 2021 (Reykjavik, Iceland); Quilombo: life, problems and aspirations of the black, Galeria Lago, Inhotim, 2022 (Brumadinho, Brazil); Between Nothingness and Infinity, Cornell Biennial at Johnson Museum, 2022, New York, United States) and The Storytellers, Gallery 1957, 2022 (London, United Kingdom).

SERVICE:

Bará at the Afro Brasil Museum Emanoel Araujo

Date: until October 1, 2023

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm (stay until 6 pm)

Location: Museu Afro Brasil Emanoel Araujo (Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n Parque Ibirapuera – close to Gate 10 – 04094-050 São Paulo/SP – Brazil)

Tickets: Full Admission: R$15.00 // Half Admission: R$7.50 – Free on Wednesdays