Barack Obama and Steven Spielberg exceptional tourists in Barcelona before the concert of his friend Bruce Springsteen – Corriere TV

Barack Obama and Steven Spielberg exceptional tourists in Barcelona before the concert of his friend Bruce Springsteen

April 28, 2023

With the former US president also his wife Michelle: they visited the Sagrada Familia and the Picasso museum

Barack Obamathe wife Michelle, Steven Spielberg e Bruce Springsteen: the group of friends you don’t expect to see together with Barcelona.
A big surprise for the Spaniards who saw the former US president and his wife wandering through the streets of the city together with Steven Spielberg (and many men from the safety): tourists exceptionally, they visited some of the main sites of the city including the sacred Family and the museum Picasso.
The occasion of the trip to Barcelona was to attend a concerto of friend Bruce Springsteen at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Obama, Spielberg and Springsteen dined at theAmarrestaurant at the Palace Hotel and there was no lack of the usual photo together with the local staff.

April 28, 2023 – Updated April 28, 2023 , 10:15 pm

