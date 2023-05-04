Barack Obama speaks in Berlin in front of 10,000 people: tickets from 80 to 3,000 euros for a selfie with the former president

He started his European tour at Barcelona and ended it last night at Berlinin front of an audience of 10mila personand that to listen to him they spent from 80 until 3 miles eurowrites the Corriere della Sera, “VIP” tickets which included the possibility of a selfie with him. The former president of the United States Barack Obamawith his wife Michelle they Spielberghe first accompanied Bruce Springsteen for his concert in the Spanish city and then continued to Zurich ed Amsterdam before arriving in the German capital. And between lunch with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz and his speech in the Mercedes Benz Arenahad dinner with the former chancellor Angela Merkelits iron ally in Europain an Italian restaurant of Berlin. Obama has a special relationship with Germania which he has visited six times as president, more than any of his others predecessor. And once you leave it White House is back in 2017 and in 2019 when, during a speech to Coloniahe sang the praises of “my friend Angela Merkelcalling her “applause worthy” for hers leadership both firm and compassionate. Words that were then read as a direct attack on his successor Donald Trump who had a bad relationship with the German chancellor.

In front of thousands of people in the Mercedes Benz Arena, Obama wanted to “transmit a message of positive and sustainable change” focused on the themes of “leadership and how to face the future”. However, he did not want to dwell on it presidential campaignwhich in 2024 will most likely see the incumbent president challenge each other again Joe Biden e Donald Trump. On the other hand, the theme of war has just been touched upon Ukrainewhile openly acknowledging the invasion by the Russia, given that he defined the current one as an “outrageous and criminal war unleashed by Putin”. The pride of his presidency, he continued, was the approval dell’Obama Care, which enabled 40 million Americans to get health coverage. During his speech he then placed the emphasis on trust in young people, who “we they will save. What gives me hope is the next one generation – said the 61-year-old former American president – ​​when I travel the world, I meet this generation of intelligent, idealistic and innovative young people. They are naturally predisposed to believe in the quality of all people.” “They appreciate the diversity – he said again Obama talking about young – they don’t judge people for the skin color or sexual orientation. They are more aware of the environment. They have values ​​that there they will save“. In his speech, Obama he also launched a message against political polarization, explaining that during his visit to Berlin met with both the chancellor Olaf Scholz that former chancellor Angela Merkel, from different political parties but sharing the same basic values. Then, she always writes the Courierhe also let himself go to the memory of when, at the Convention dem of 2004, delivered his speech. “A good speech – he said -. When I see myself again, I was so young. But she thought about it Michelle to bring me back down to earth: “Don’t screw it up!“, he told me. The next day my life changed, but I learned that one of the secrets of leadership is that you don’t take yourself too seriously. If you stay too much in power you lose the sense of reality, nobody tells you things as they are, and this is the disadvantage of autocracies compared to democracies”.

Like many former American presidents and beyond, Barack Obama is active as lecturer, an activity that turns out to be very profitable even for its predecessors. In the case of Obamathe fees for his speeches flow into the Obama Fundation that every year, specifies the Courier “spends hundreds of millions of dollars funding the education and training of children and young people all over the world, to be the leaders of tomorrow”. Looking at former presidents, for example, Bill Clinton he averages between $250,000 and $500,000 per event, peaking at $750,000 for a speech he gave in Hong Kong in 2011. And according to an analysis of the Washington Post, from 2001 to 2012, he grossed at least $104 million from his speeches alone. The business of lecturing is a crucial income resource for as well George W. Bush, which asks (and gets) between 100,000 and 175,000 dollars per event. Ever since he left office, he’s been calculating Politico, thus earned between 20 and 35 million dollars. “It is not an exceptional thing – she commented her to Rsi Claudia Franziska Brühwiler, professor of American studies -. For former American presidents, speeches are a lucrative business. It is rather unusual, however, that they go abroad to make them”.