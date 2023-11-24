Home » Baraj Euro 2024. The parties have been drawn
World

Baraj Euro 2024. The parties have been drawn

by admin
Baraj Euro 2024. The parties have been drawn

Euro 2024 play-off. Today, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, the draw was held for the semi-finals (one match, March 21) and the finals (March 26) of the play-off, which will determine the last three participants in the final tournament from Germany. Poland, Ukraine and Greece are the three big favourites.

So far, 21 of the 24 national teams that will participate in the final tournament of Euro 2024, which will take place between June 14 and July 14 in Germany, are known. 20 coming from the preliminaries, the 1st and 2nd places from the ten groups, plus the host of the competition.

It remains to be determined the last three nationals that get the tickets for the final tournament, all benefiting from the Nations League route.

Pool A semi-finals (March 21): Poland – Estonia, Wales – Finland.

Pool B semi-finals (March 21): Israel – Iceland, Bosnia-Herzegovina – Ukraine.

Pool C semi-finals (March 21): Georgia – Luxembourg, Greece – Kazakhstan.

Pool A Final (March 26): Wales/Finland v Poland/Estonia.

Pool B final (March 26): Bosnia/Ukraine – Israel/Iceland

Pool C final (March 26): Georgia/Luxembourg – Greece/Kazakhstan.

Photo source: sports

See also  Last Ska-P tour dates

You may also like

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Comedian Richard Lewis has died

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Trivić restriction on the price of bread in...

the unstoppable growth of 5G technology with 1.6...

They seize more than three tons of cocaine...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

President Jokowi gives the rank of honorary general...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy