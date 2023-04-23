Barak Bahar cried after another Maccabi victory | Sports

All this indicates that Barak Bahar will be promoted to coach of Red Star at any moment.

Israeli coach Barak Bahar this Sunday he accepted the offer from Crvena Zvezda and from the next season he will be the new head of the coaching staff of the Serbian champion, despite the fact that there were small problems in the negotiations with Maccabi. Anything would should have been made official when Haifa also mathematically became the champion of Israel and that will most likely happen already in the next round, since tonight they won 2:1 (0:0) in a difficult away game against Ashdod with a goal in the 89th minute from “Krek”.

Acili brought three points to the joy of the visiting fans who at the end of the game chanted to Barak Bahar: “Stay, stay!” Bahar lowered his head after those words, waved goodbye to them, according to the Israeli media he even cried on the way to the dressing roomhowever, he did not want to celebrate with his players who immediately went to the fans.

All this says it is Barak Bahar is definitely the new coach of Crvena zvezda and that he will succeed Miloš Milojević, except that it is not the moment to officially announce such things so as not to spoil the atmosphere in the two teams. Zvezda have now definitely secured the title, but they still have the 170th “eternal” derby and a potential two matches in the Cup, while Barak Bahar still does not want to comment on the whole case as he is on his way to win a third consecutive title in Israel.

Interestingly, Ashdod coach Ben Shimon is mentioned as Bahar’s successor on the Haifa bench, which he laughed at after the game: “I don’t know, they didn’t talk to me!”, said Šimon and said that his phone is always on, which says enough if he would be interested in changing the club colors.

As a reminder, Red Star will employ Bahar until 2025 with a contract worth one million euros per year, with another 200,000 euros that his associates will receive. It is expected that the compensation to Maccabi will be between 600 thousand and 1 million euros.